The family Pinault arrives at the 5th place in the ranking of the largest fortunes in France

The magazine Challenges has just published the edition of 2020 your ranking of the largest fortunes of France. A list of the winners is disrupted by the crisis of the coronavirus, in which the family of brittany Pinault arrives in 5and position, with an estimated fortune of 32 million euros. François Pinault, founder of the group luxury Kering, and his family to win a place at the table of positions.

The family Arnault is still in the lead

“Despite a fall of 15% of the sales of the luxury group Kering (turnover : € 15.8 million) in the first quarter, capital of its main shareholders (40 % of the capital) has increased by almost a quarter in a year “, highlights Challenges .

In addition, the group Kering, the family Pinault owns other assets, such as the auction house Christie’s, the debt of industrial, a wine of the estate and the Tennis Stadium. The Pinault remain, however, far behind the family Arnault, 1re of the ranking, with a fortune estimated at 100 million euros.