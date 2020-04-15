The family Trump lost his bid to move a lawsuit for scam marketing to an arbitration

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A federal judge in Manhattan has rejected an effort by the american president Donald Trump and his adult children to send a lawsuit accusing them of exploiting their family name to promote a scam marketing in the arbitration.

In a decision Wednesday evening about the American Communications Network, the district judge american Lorna Schofield has accused Trump of having acted unfairly in requesting arbitration after having obtained the prior “ the advantages of pleading before a federal court, ” including the rejection of a claim of racketeering.

“This conduct is both prejudicial to the plaintiffs and seeks to use the (Federal Arbitration Act) as a means to manipulate the rules of procedure for the benefit of the defendants and to the detriment of the plaintiffs,” wrote Schofield.

The defendants included the adult children of Trump, Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka and an affiliate of the organization Trump.

“The tribunal has committed an error, and although we are disappointed, we will take a call immediately,” said Joanna Hendon, a lawyer of Trumps, in an e-mail.

In the complaint of October 2018, the Trumps have been accused of having misled the victims into error by becoming sellers for ACN, a marketing company at several levels, which has charged $ 499 for having the ability to sell videophone and other goods.

According to the complainants, the Trump they have to believe that Donald Trump, who had not yet become president, thought that their investments would bear fruit.

The complainants have argued that the real aim was to ensure that the assets are enriched, notably thanks to the receipt of millions of dollars in payments secrets received from 2005 to 2015.

The Trumps have called the trial politically motivated and have said that the support of Trump on ACN was just an opinion.

In rejecting the arbitration, Schofield also noted the assertion of the complainants that they had no reason to believe that their arbitration agreements with ACN covering also the strengths.

In July of last year, Schofield said that the plaintiffs could pursue allegations of fraud, false advertising, and unfair competition against Trump, in spite of the rejection of the complaint for racketeering.

The case is Doe et al v. Trump Corp et al, U. S. District Court, Southern District of New York, no. 18-09936.