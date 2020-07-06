The famous composer Ennio Morricone has died

Sad news in the world of the show in the beginning of the week : the composer Ennio Morricone died.

The famous Italian artist, who has composed more than 400 soundtracks for the film and television career, died on the night of Sunday to Monday.

Ennio Morricone has made his last breath in a hospital in Rome, where he was for a couple of days after a fracture of the femur. He was 91 years of age.

The composer is survived by his four children and his wife, Maria Travia, with whom she was in couple since 1950.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage via Getty Images

A giant of the music in Hollywood

Although I never moved to Los Angeles, Ennio Morricone it is an icon of Hollywood!

Among other things, he composed the music for the movie success The good, the bad and the ugly and It was a time in the West.

He wrote the soundtrack of countless films acclaimed by critics as The Untouchables Of Eliot Ness (1987), Bugsy (1991), Malèna (2000) and The Hateful Eight (2016).

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

During his career, he has been nominated 7 times for an Oscar.

He won the prize of the The best soundtrack for the film The Hateful Eight in 2016, and has received an Oscar honorary for his entire body of work in 2007. During this ceremony, Celine Dion had taken over the song I Knew That I Love You the film Once upon a Time in Americalaunched in 1984, to pay tribute to Ennio Morricone :

At the closing, for a better understanding of this famous character, we invite you to review this interview of 1974 with Ennio Morricone and his accomplice, the director Sergio Leone :

Perhaps the composer of music for films, the most famous in the history of cinema : Ennio Morricone died in the night, at the age of 91 years. Portrait with his inseparable companion, Sergio Leone, in 1974. #EnnioMorricone pic.twitter.com/0NnYfnVeNd — Ina.fr (@Inafr_officiel) July 6, 2020

You may also be interested in: