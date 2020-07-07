The famous home of the 101 Dalmatians is for sale

For the modest sum of 9 million pounds, now you can offer the villa that inspired the ” 101 Dalmatians “.

Velvet cushions in soft pastel tones, wooden carpentry, furniture, and romantic : the villa, which leads us to the wonderful world of our childhood. Its façade is of a pale pink colour and its famous columns that support the patio of the porch are famous for having inspired the novel Dodie Smith, published in 1956.

An illustration of a villa rosa is similar to that of the house for sale is located in the first edition of the 101 Dalmatians.

The property built in 1847, has been sold for the last time in 1987. Now is the body Beauchamp Estates who is in charge of the sale.

Located in London, in the neighbourhood of Primrose Hill today in full effervescence, the remains of about 500 square meters with eight rooms and four bathrooms. A true small castle which housed, in the youth of the author, no less than nine dalmatian.

It is happening every day in front of the famous villa of Albert Square to visit her, that the young Dodie Smith would have found the inspiration for his novel. Today famous in the world, the history of Cruella and his passion for the skin has been adapted three times by the Disney studios.

For the greater pleasure of eternal children that we are, Cruella returns on the big screen very soon. The film in honor of Emma Stone and Emma Thompson.