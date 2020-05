As one has come to expect of the Batsuits, the suit of Robert Pattinson covered with an armor, which is necessary when you fight armed criminals. However, there is also an artisanal quality to the mask, which is appropriate since The Batman would be conducted during the second year of fight against the crime of Bruce Wayne. And then, of course, there is the unique symbol Bat on the chest, many DC fans were supposed to be made from the gun that Joe Chill used to kill Thomas and Martha Wayne.