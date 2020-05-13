the fan who received his Air Force 1 refused bids of $ 100,000

Cactus Jack had done a priceless gift one of his supporters, handing him a pair of Air Force 1 ever output and the outcome of his collab with Nike in the middle of a concert .

A certain Luis Delgado, who was in rush to share the news on social networks . Since then, the AF1 unleashes passions among the fans of the rapper and the young fan is buried in the solicitations on his account Instagrammany potential buyers . To such a point that Travis Scott himself – even came to comment on one of her posts to ask her to resist, and not to yield in the face of pressure . According to several sourcesLuis would have received offers of 100 000 and up to $ 200 000 for the famous pair .

Proposals that appear to be well difficult to ignoreeven with a message from Travis Scott . Yet, yet this is what has made Luis Delgado, who does not separate from the AF1 new . . .

In the meantime the proposal that the will can – be assign, ( re ) discovers his documentary Netflix “Look Mom I Can Fly”