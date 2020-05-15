the fans are clamoring for Kristen Stewart as Catwoman Robert Pattinson

Directed by Matt Reaves, the new Batman incarnate soon by Robert Pattinson reactions are diverse and varied . The most purist of them refuse this change of players and even go so far as to sign petitions to prevent this . For all that, there are also more nostalgic in the hope that the former couple Robert Pattinson/Kristen Stewart re the time of the film . This last had said that she wanted to play in a movie super – hero, who grows to believe that she could claim the role of Catwoman .

The stars of the saga Twilight have long frequented, and have put an end to their romance in 2013 . However, the two lovebirds are still in contact . Evidence of what is feasible even today . On the networks, some fans immediately campaigned for this idea :

Nevertheless, this idea coming of the Internets may be impossible to achieve . In fact, the two actors together would remind directly Twilight and its universe, which could to enter into conflict with Batman and DC Comics. Not sure that the producers of Batman were willing to take this risk, especially as the choice of Robert Pattinson has already raised a lot of questions !