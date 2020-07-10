the fans are struggling, a project to pay tribute to the Taulier falls in the water

Fans of Johnny Hallyday are to adhere blindly to the tributes to the star of rock’n’roll ? It seems that this is the case… This Friday, 10 July, Le Parisien has revealed that an ambitious project dedicated to the idol of the young people in the process of falling in the water. This tribute should take the form of a bronze statue of two meters, is located within the commune of Linas in’essonne. Made by the Russian artist Alexey Blagovestnov, the statue was made to represent the star, astride a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, with a guitar in his hands. But without counting that is called a quack. This project is not compatible with the new municipality to be elected. Worse yet, the fans of the Taulier have retoqué.

The prize is a failure…

The former mayor who had brought this project – he said – always in the columns of Parisien : “The project (…) is off the end of 2019 “. The municipal officer added, with a certain bitterness : “The proposed work does not serve as the strong commitment of the fans “. And for a good reason, the award had been created by the association of Johnny forever. Your goal ? Find the sum of 270 000 euros. A budget needed to build the project of the statue of Johnny Hallyday. But this prize has not met with the desired success. The figure is instructive : it is responsible for only 350 euros… For all that, a note of hope remains. The new mayor of the town noted that if this project is far from being his priority, the last one is not

