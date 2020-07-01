the fans are wondering about the meaning of his strange tattoo

Friends, which meet the famous band of friends of New York, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow have made a special gift with a visio-conference of the Variety. The opportunity for two actresses to share, to remember the good times of shooting and discover that they shared a passion for during the confinement : a review of the episodes of the series. Although holed up at home far away from film sets, the stars were in the form. One detail has not escaped the sharp eyes of the fans. Then she raised her arm to her hair, Jennifer Aniston reveals a tattoo is placed in the hollow of the wrist. Sleek and thin, the features record the number 11 twice. Which raises many questions and multiple speculations. What this alignment of figure 1 may be a reference to ? Have, in any case, the meaning of the highly symbolic.” data-reactid=”20″>as fans eagerly await the special episode of Friends, which meet the famous band of friends of New York, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow have made a special gift with a visio-conference of the Variety. The opportunity for two actresses to share, to remember the good times of shooting and discover that they shared a passion for the confinement : a review of the episodes of the series. Although holed up at home far away from film sets, the stars were in the form. One detail has not escaped the sharp eyes of the fans. Then she raised her arm to her hair, Jennifer Aniston reveals a tattoo is placed in the hollow of the wrist. Sleek and thin, the features record the number 11 twice. Which raises many questions and multiple speculations. What this alignment of the figure 1 you can refer ? Have, in any case, the meaning of the highly symbolic.

Engraved forever

The people that this creation is ” very spiritual “. The number 11 is special. To decrypt, that must be addressed in the personal history of the star. Jennifer Aniston was born the 11th of February, while Norman, his dog, who died in 2011. Ansi, this tattoo could link the two. It is in the year 2019 that this creation was easy to notice, as she walked the carpet of the Golden Globes Awards. In 2011…” data-reactid=”22″>One source says to the magazine The people that this creation is ” very spiritual “. The number 11 is special. To decrypt, that must be addressed in the personal history of the star. Jennifer Aniston was born the 11th of February, while Norman, his dog, who died in 2011. Ansi, this tattoo could link the two. It is in the year 2019 that this creation was easy to notice, as she walked the carpet of the Golden Globes Awards. In 2011…

Read more Femina.fr

“data-reactid=”23″>Read more Femina.fr

Has to read also