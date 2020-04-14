The fans clap Diddy after you have stopped Lizzo Twerking

A lot of fans are not satisfied Combs “Diddy” Sean after it has seemed to stop Lizzo from twerking at its fund-raising Instagram Live dance-a-thon on Easter Sunday.

The event par excellence of social media – that the music producer has organized a fund-raiser for the health care workers on the front line of the fight against sars coronavirus – presented Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Duck, Lizzo, and other stars will join Diddy for dancing for a good cause.

However, at a given time during the brief appearance of Lizzo, the star of the “Truth Hurts” began to twerk in Moneybagg Yo, “1 2 3” and Diddy has stepped in saying that the movements of Lizzo were inappropriate for the religious festival.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa! Stop the music,” shouted Diddy jumping in the frame. “It is Easter Sunday – let’s play something a little family.”

A Lizzo troubled immediately stopped dancing and excused himself awkwardly in response. “Sorry, sorry, sorry! Let’s do something fun,” she said, before asking his hit “Juice”. “Well, don’t play this kind of … plays something on which I can play.”

Then he stopped the dance movements of Lizzo, Diddy was later congratulated the model Draya Michele while she was turned to “Back That Ass Up” several hours later. “You killed it!” Diddy said to Draya. “I think it was one of the best performance.”

In response, many fans have called Diddy in the comments, accusing him of having a double standard.

“But Lizzo was” no “and embarrassed ????? hmmm I’m a little confused now,” wrote one person. “We need to keep the same energy – I don’t like it.”

“It is ok for Draya’s twerk but when Lizzo starts twerker, you say ‘leave it a little family’ without forgetting that you have it makes it look like a crazy idiot to be herself. Ok, sir,” commented one fan, and another added , “IF LIZZO CANT THE FACT, DRAYA CANT THE FACT.”

“Draya has started to twerk and these fools have lost the reason,” said a user. “Lizzo twerk & he said ‘Not to twerk on the day of the Lord’ … if the double standard was a person.”

Diddy then resumed his story Instagram to respond to the reaction, saying that he had a problem with the lyrics of the song Lizzo twerk rather than dancing.

“There is one thing that I want to clarify – my queen, my sister Lizzo”, he explained. “When I stopped the music it was because there was a lot of words to be cursed in it, not because it twerkait. It is one of the best twerkers in the world, ok, so let’s be clear. It was not a matter of twerk You are allowed to twerk at Easter. “

“It was a lot of curses in the folder and I don’t need that children’s services knocking at my door at this time, do you understand?” jokingly he said, adding his admiration for the singer. “Lizzo, ” we love you. Everyone stops looking for the negative. Look at the positive, dude. Are going to love.”

However, many critics did not buy the excuses of Diddy and pointed out that the songs Draya and Megan Thee Stallion had not been appropriate either, but it has not gotten rid of.

“The song Draya was therefore a” family “?” asked a person.

“Diddy said he had stopped Lizzo because of all the curses, while Lizzo didn’t do the twerk,” added another. “However, when #megtheestallion happened, there was a lot of words of curse. He’s lying.”

