the fans éxigent a Solo 2 !

Emilia Clarke has played a few years ago in Solo : A Star Wars Story. The fans are hoping to have a second film with the actress.

Emilia Clarke has been the chance to play in the Star Wars saga. Nevertheless, the film is centered on Solo has been in noted for a lot of the world and the fans want a second pane.

Emilia Clarke is made known by playing Daenerys in the series Game of Thrones. The actress has been a huge success and it has allowed him to launch his career. Also, she has had the chance to play in a blockbuster.

In fact, in 2018, Emilia played in the famous Star Wars saga around the film’s Han Solo. In Solo : A Star Wars Story, fans have been able to discover a bit more about the history of the iconic character in the universe of George Lucas.

As well, there was a Han Solo younger, in his adventures, where he met Chewbacca and Lando. However, fans have especially able to follow his beautiful love story with Qi ra.

It is Emilia Clarke, who has played the girlfriend of Han Solo and all the fans have loved this beautiful story between the two characters. Nevertheless, the spin-off of Star Wars has not been a huge success and a lot of fans have shunned the film.

Emilia Clarke soon in a Solo 2 ?

Solo : A Star Wars Story with Emilia Clarke has done that $ 392 million at the global box office. Thus, the figures are disappointing for Disney and the production has experienced this as a failure.

The writers have given thatthere was little chance that a second strand sees the light of day. However, the fans all want to know what happens to Qi ra. In fact, the end leaves a huge mystery about this character.

As well, on Twitter, the Star Wars fans are waking up finally. During the containment, they launched a hashtag ” #MakeSolo2Happen “. Then, they have been many to leave messages and to plead with Disney to make a second strand.

“Solo does not deserve all the hatred it receives “ said a fan, requiring a second movie with Emilia Clarke. “Everything that I think by looking again at Solo, it is that we desperately need more of That ra “ said another fan.

Then, Qi ra could she have right to her own movie in the Star Wars universe ? Fans of Solo hope that this will happen in the years to come. Finally, Disney has left no comment.

All I can think about when rewatching Solo: A Star Wars Story is how desperately we need more Qi ra happy!#MakeSolo2Happen pic.twitter.com/GcYeDrxj6a — Mike Kennedy (@mbken84) May 22, 2020

