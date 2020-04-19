The fans have had a lot to say about Babyface vs Teddy Riley Ending

On Saturday night, tens of thousands of people went on Instagram to watch the battle as expected between Babyface and Teddy Riley. Bobby Brown was pumped. Jamie Foxx was hype. And the fans were eager to see the veterans success finally coming in. But unfortunately for viewers, the broadcast was far from being fluid.

Technical difficulties have beset the stream, causing problems with sound after sound problem. It seemed the problems would never be resolved, and this has prompted Babyface and Riley to just throw in the towel. Swizz Beatz, who is organizing the series Verzuz with Timbaland, spoke of the ” premature end on his own Instagram, reassuring fans that the battle would be broadcast later.

“Tonight, shit happens, dude … I’m really cool to stop the event to assure me that it goes well …” said Swizz to his followers. “A lot of people dressed up for this evening, a lot of people were there for this evening, but we will deliver it – it’s going to be amazing. But we must respect these legends … I know when to call . We need to call it … Babyface put too much work, Teddy has put too much, Babyface has put too much work. ”

After the end of the Live, Babyface thanked the fans for joining the experience. He also promised that the battle would be scheduled for a later date once all the problems have been resolved.

Naturally, Twitter users had plenty to say on the flow. Check out the reactions below.

“I’m here all alone. You know the SOCIAL DISTANCE and all that. “- Babyface

– Aaron Busby 🏁 (@ MrBusby4o8) April 19, 2020

The reverse of this image pic.twitter.com/N0DhPcbpXL

– Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 19, 2020

When Mariah Carey has slammed in the comments, you need to take your ball and go home 😂😂😂😂🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/BBzUnYYND9

– Low (@LowKeyUHTN) April 19, 2020

Another battle that we would have seen tonight would have been Tyrese Vs Spell Check, because lord knows he is the underdog in this fight. I would have ended up, lol pic.twitter.com/AgGcCX27ad

– Low (@LowKeyUHTN) April 19, 2020

Tyrese: to THROW IN THE TILE pic.twitter.com/5MIZDiODsK

– Box Fan On High all year round (@TerrellChuggs) April 19, 2020

500k people:

We can’t hear you Teddy.

Teddy Riley: pic.twitter.com/Dw3SqbwrAw

– SB (@SBrown_) April 19, 2020

Teddy Riley had 2 Big MC, dancers, hand spiritual The Bethany Baptist, drummers, 2 smoke machines, keyboards, and a choir. And the could not repair an echo of friggin. 🤔

– PHAROAHE MONCH (@pharoahemonch) April 19, 2020

Babyface rejecting the calls and SMS of Teddy Riley lying. pic.twitter.com/CkQrahfA3f

– Quwn 💫 (@Q_Corleone) April 19, 2020

Tamar Braxton was particularly angry with Riley for having ruined the evening for an appointment.

The event was originally scheduled for early April, but was pushed back after that Babyface and his family have been tested positive for COVID-19. Timbaland promises that the battle will come back better than before.