the fans start the hashtag #FreeBritney on Twitter !

On Twitter, several fans have decided to launch the hashtag #FreeBritney. The reason for this ? They want the independence of Britney Spears !

Since that she had major mental health problems in the years 2000, Britney Spears is forced to be under guardianship. It is supervised and their life choices don’t depend on it. His father, James Spears, who is in charge of his guardianship to the largest dam of its fans.

Now, it is a co-curator of professionals who will manage the affairs of Britney Spears because of the concerns of the health of your dad. On the other hand, the young man had no objection to what the other person is in charge of everything.

Fans of Britney Spears will not see a good eye that she is under custody. In fact, they want independence. So they have arrested Kanye West for this reason. The latter is also presented for become the President of the united States.

On Twitter, Kanye West said : “Now we must fulfill the promise of America by trusting in God, by the union of our vision and the construction of our future. I present myself as president of the united States! # 2020VISION “ .

Fans of Britney Spears challenge Kanye West

Kanye West has also experienced a period of unrest. He underwent hospitalization because of their concerns mental health. Therefore, he asked for help to the husband of Kim Kardashian to Britney Spears.

A fan asked on Twitter : “Britney Spears is going through a crisis mental health and she loses all of her rights. Kanye West crosses a public mental health crisis. And is this presidential election” .

All this is accompanied by the hashtag FreeBritney. Other ranged : “Kanye can stand for the presidential elections. But Britney Spears still can’t vote because his father is holding in a permanent guardianship #FreeBritney & restores your civil rights” .

Another person revealed : “A man has a nervous breakdown, he presents himself in the presidential elections. A woman has a mental depression, it is the remains of all their fundamental rights” .

She also added : ” Kanye is a joke. And #FreeBritney. I hate Hollywood “ .

Tags : britney spears – Britney Spears fans of Britney Spears independence – Britney Spears – illness Britney Spears mental illness Britney Spears health – Britney Spears on Twitter – Free Britney – Kanye West