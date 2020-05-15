the fans sure that they are as a couple !

Fans of Emma Watson and Tom Felton dream of seeing the two actors as a couple. So, what is it really ?

Rumors around Emma Watson and Tom Felton does not date from yesterday… The two actors do they live a romance hidden…

Their friendship does not date from yesterday. Met on the set of Harry Potter at the beginning of the years 2000, Emma Watson and Tom Felton have never left us. The two actors have remained very good friends.

Last year, the actress had given a speech on celibacy in the columns of the Daily Mail. The actress was indeed declared “happy to be single “at the beginning of November.

A speech that had seduced Tom Felton who had responded to the actress. “I love this expression ! This is the first time I hear it, but this is awesome. I am in the same category to be honest. Quite happy to be auto-partner “.

Between Emma and Tom, this is a lovely story of friendship. When asked about his relationship with Emma Watson, Tom Felton was inexhaustible in praise of his partner on the screen : “This is a young woman, incredibly intelligent and charming, so it’s always nice to meet her and reminisce a little in the past, but also talk about the future “.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton : the fans dream to see them together !

A few days ago, fans of both actors, therefore, have thought that the two actors were a couple. The reason for this ? The publication of a photo taken by Tom Felton.

Great photographer, this comes in regularly, their friends in photos. And among them, the lovely Emma Watson.

The users have concluded Tom and Emma were attending. Likée more than 5 million times, the photo highlights Emma Watson in the most simple device.

Unfortunately, the fans of the two actors are going to be disappointed ! A few months ago, the pretty redhead was so photographed kissing a certain Leo Robinton, what a shame !

