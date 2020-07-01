“the fans want more !”, says one of the stars in

Terminator Dark Destiny directed by Tim Miller has been a huge failure. One more for the Terminator.

However, this Terminator 6 executed by James Cameron, who is presented as the direct sequel to T2. But it was not enough for the public, despite the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

MacKenzie Davisthe interpreter of Grace (more convincing in the role), is expressed in the future of the franchise in the columns of the NME. According to him, it is time that Hollywood listens to the fans.

“I really liked this movie and I am very proud of what we have achieved, but he did not respond to a request by the public“says the canadian actress. “I imagine that there will be a demand of a seventh-Terminator is pretty crazy. We should pay attention to what the public wants, and what he wants and these are the new movies and I want to see the new movies.”

MacKenzie Davis, as we have seen in Blade Runner 2049 of Denis Villeneuve or Tully Jason Reitman and The Black Mirrorcontinues in the support of independent filmmakers : “Ithere are many interesting people that do not fit in the same mold as those that make these great franchises and have not had the opportunity to make movies. It is the time to invest in them.“

Some time ago, Linda Hamilton has also proclaimed that it was time to turn the page Terminator.

As for the director, Tim Miller (Deadpool), there was no shortage of swing of James Cameron in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter : “You could write a book to explain why this film has not worked. I can not explain it yet and I need time to analyze. But I’m still proud of this film. These people were the most hated about this movie are not the elements that I could control. I can’t control the fact that you don’t like Terminator Genisys or Terminator 4.”