The Fans want to replace a monument to confederate with a statue of Britney Spears

Many statues of the figures of the slave trade is now invested in the united States. Thousands of fans would like to see one of them, in Louisiana, to be replaced by a monument that bears the image of Britney Spears.

Since the murder of George Floyd on the 25th of may in Minnesota, protests related to the fight against racism movement Black Lives have place to the four corners of the united States. And the people will be mobilized against racial discrimination began to invest a large amount of historical statues dating back to the years of the confederate States of America. These statues, symbols of the slave trade, were regularly debate, without which the authorities do not take any decision on its eventual destruction. Meanwhile, the protesters have been debunked many, some people have already a small idea about the figures who could replace them. And between them, there is Britney Spears.

A fan wishes that a statue of the singer to be installed in New Orleans, Louisiana, to replace a statue of the confederation. Three years ago, she had launched a petition available on the site Change.org, the petition, which has experienced a resurgence of interest in accordance with the context. The bar of the 25,000 signatories has been reached in the beginning of the week.

A legitimate request

In order to demonstrate that your request is not as unusual as it is, Kassie Thibodeaux – the fan of Britney at the initiative of this request – detail of their many motivations. She reminds us that the pop princess has been deeply involved in Louisiana. In fact, she is a native of the city of Kentwood and has often raised funds for the victims of the inclement weather that periodically ravaged this state in the south.

It has, for example, paid in the year 2016, hundreds of thousands of dollars to help the families of the victims of the floods in the state of Louisiana, or after hurricane Katrina. Today, she continues to give money for the reconstruction of schools affected by the floods. “She has already earned his star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywoodreminds us of the creator of this petition, and now is the time for the state, which has seen it grow to honor god with the tribute that it deserves,”. I’m not sure that everyone agrees with it.

Photo credit : Britney Spears via Instagram