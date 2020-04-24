the fans want to save the series !

The series Mongeville stop after season 7. A hard blow for fans of the series on France 3, worn by Gaëlle Bona, and Francis Perrin. And the fans have decided to mobilize, by launching a petition.

“Why a good series, without violence, with a cohesive team and as a bonus a bit of culture should disappear as it is full of viewers ? The duo Gaëlle Bona-Francis Perrin works wonderfully, you can feel their fun, communicative, play the captain and Valentine Duteil, and the judge ornithologist Antoine Mongeville, in plots ever renewed and not copied, as in many other productions” we can read on the site. The petition has already collected more than 9000 signatures.

The petition brings before the good hearings Mongeville : if the 5 last April, The Voice arrived at the head of the hearings, with 5.43 per million viewers, the series of France 3 the was following very closely, with 5.38 million viewers.

The shooting of the seventh season was also interrupted due to the coronavirus. Four episodes, including the one scheduled for this Saturday, April 18, have not yet been released.

M-C. C