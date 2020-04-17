The Fantastic 4 : John Krasiński has never been so close to a role in Marvel News Film

The reboot of the Fantastic Four is eagerly awaited and John Krasiński is eligible to be elected by popular acclaim.



Since Disney bought the Fox, the fans are boiling hot for a reboot/remake resurrects (again) these heroes. It must be said that the franchise has not had the right to his masterpiece, adaptation of 1994 (Oley Sassone) is antiquated and not very convincing and the years 2000-2010 are responsible for turning the knife in the wound, with the oubliables creations of Tim Story (2005 and 2007) and the atrocious opus of Josh Trank (2015). It is time to wipe the slate clean and give the franchise the reputation it deserves.

For fans, the solution is simple and it is called John Krasiński. In the past few months, the delirium took hold of the canvas and propelled blows to rumors, the actor-director in the lead of the race. More importantly, it is the couple (in real life) John Krasiński-Emily Blunt that people imagine in the roles of Reed Richards and Sue Storm. Complicit in front of and behind the camera, they have charmed the world in Without a soundthe result has been shifted to September 4, the United States (surely the 2 September in France).

The 2015 version is K. O. all alone

During the crisis, the actors have time to reflect on their career or to have fun with their fans. John Krasiński has launched its news channel, Some Good Newswhere one learns to store away quickly in a dishwasher, before congratulating the caregivers for their courage. But in the midst of this hurly-burly, the actor blurted out a sentence very ambiguous, in his video from April 12 :

“There is this team of four there, and of course, I appreciate. After all, this is what I have that most closely resembles the role of a super-hero.”

Emily Blunt and John Krasiński in Without a sound

The tone is ironic, of course. Krasiński has previously proclaimed his love for Kevin Feigethe boss of Marvel, and has made it clear that he was leaving for an adventure. Rumors are then packed and talked about a meeting that allegedly took place between the two men. The information had neither been confirmed nor denied, impossible to know if Krasiński is called to become Mr Fantastic, at least it is selected to build. It had been a serious candidate for Captain America, but was stung in the role by Chris Evans.

We remain vigilant, even if we will have to wait a long time The Fantastic Four. Phase 4 was planned very early on (and offset of a block), and many candidates are on the starting blocks for Phase 5. Therefore, you should not rely on the quartet before 2023… if there is déconfiné in the meantime !

