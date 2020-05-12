The fantastic story of the dress of brand of Lady Gaga found… in the auction

the essential

In a hotel, a maid found a dress brand belonging to Lady Gaga. The garment has been left to the objects of the institution, but the singer is not coming back. The maid has inherited before putting… in the auction.

No theft, no crime : for the sake of expediency. In California, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Bervely Hills, a maid was worn out of luck. On the 8th of January last, as she prepares to clean a room, it will make a discovery-based. A dress from the brand Valentino. The costume belongs to the singer Lady Gaga, who just participate in the Golden Globes 2019. The interpreter had then left her dress in his room. Neither one nor two, the woman of the household takes the precious garment to the found objects of the institution.

Except that the star is never coming to get it back. “After the legal time during which the service is supposed to keep the dress, they’d have delivered as a gift (Lady Gaga) and today I would like to put the dress in the auction,” explains the woman of the household, who wishes to remain anonymous. It then decides whether to load the us site Nate D. Sanders Auctions of sale of a valuable property.

“No crime has been committed “

On the side of Valentino, it panics. According to the media outlet TMZ, an official from the Italian fashion house has decided to contact the Beverly Hills police to report the disappearance of a dress of the singer. During the investigation, the police make an astonishing discovery : it is online on a auction website. In a press release, the police say, however, “that no crime was committed” : “The police are not conducting a criminal investigation. The problem is resolved between the parties concerned “, to indicate when the forces of law and order.

For its part, the auction site Nate D. Sanders Auction, says he has acquired the garment in a way that is completely legal : “We take very seriously the provenance of our objects, and make every effort on each of the objects that we take,” explains the manager of the company, Michael Kirk.

On the site, the auction began at $ 8,000. This Thursday October 31, they amounted to 9 680 dollars. Fans of the diva have until tonight to buy the valuable property.