The fantastic World of Oz : critical magic

RAIMI IN WONDERLAND

After to have abandoned the franchise Spider-Man in a fourth episode, cancelled, and be back to the cinema, which allowed him to make a name for themselves (the irresistible To hell), Sam Raimi made this a sacred corner of the universe by landing on Oz, in the kingdom of Disney. The man of the trilogy Evil Dead is launched in a prequel to the famous The wizard of Oz, a project that was dragging on for years in the industry, and that Mickey was finally recovered in a legal framework that is very specific (it is impossible for them to return amount of elements of the original film, whose rights belong to Warner Bros.).

And the fan of the first hour to ask if the film-worship had not completely abdicated in the face of the machine of hollywood. The shadow of Tim Burton and his Alice in wonderland hovers dangerously on this project (it is the same art director, Robert Stromberg, who also worked on Avatar), with an atmosphere loaded marshmallows CGI, garish colours and dégoulinantes. Yet, like the heroes of the movie are constantly repeated, it was enough to believe. With a candor and an absolute faith in his art, Sam Raimi manages the nearly impossible to impose its Fantastic world of Oz as a little instant classic in the genre.

Late, late



To do this, the artist lays bare as never before in this stunning epic adventure to the magical land of Oz, a quasi-metaphor for his personal journey. This magician rogue, the usurper of the performer with a malice of all the moments James Franco (Robert Downey Jr. and Johnny Depp refused the role), it is, of course, Raimi himself (who was a magician before moving on to the implementation stage). And the paths that Oz will need to do to save his home country from the yoke of the ugly witches manipulative behind airs of angel, is also the one that Raimi had to make to reach to sign this big blockbuster Disney.

Well there is a grid of reading joy for who would not fall instantly in the charm of the tale and its many twists and turns, sources of action sequences of high-fly as a 3D phenomenal only makes it that more immersive (and finally to the projection galore proving how Raimi was born to be filmed in this format).

The light of the dream vs the darkness of cynicism



Tribute adept at the classic Victor Fleming (the transition with The Wizard of Oz is subtly brought), citations enjoyable works of its author (the birth of the witch will delight the fans ofEvil Dead and Spider-Man), demonstrating impressive technique, but constantly at the service of the story… The fantastic World of Oz enchants. And its constellation of actors excellent (to start with our three witches Rachel Weisz, Michelle Williams and Mila Kunis, all the more cinégéniques each other), is already in itself an entertainment of superior quality.

The genius of Raimi is to be able to bring it to dizzying heights with a deus ex machina in the form of deeply moving tribute to the 7th art. Rarely does a filmmaker not have shown it so beautiful, the power of attraction immutable of cinema on viewers. So, yes, you just have to believe, but with Sam Raimi, to believe becomes a no-brainer.