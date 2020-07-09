The fantastic World of Oz on W9 : that tells the prequel of the Wizard of Oz ? – Actus Ciné

The fantastic world of Oz with James Franco, to discover tonight on W9, is an origin story about the famous magician.

The Wizard of Oz, this is a book written by Frank Baum, and then a musical film directed by Victor Fleming released in 1939, but also a musical-comedy success… In 2013, Sam Raimi (Spider-Man) offered us a new journey to the fantastic world of Oz. But it was not a new adaptation of the novel for children, but a prequel centered on the famous magician :

“The Fantastic World of Oz tells how a poor magician circus, a charlatan, finds himself in a fantasy world that welcomes in a saviour. This is the story of an ordinary man, and selfish who becomes a great magician altruistic“explained then the director Sam Raimi. In this origin story, it is James Franco who lends her traits to the hero, accompanied by his faithful monkey Finley.

Fans of the film of 1939 and the novel will not be at home since there are some of the most iconic elements like the yellow brick road and the presence of characters headlights including Glinda (Michelle Williams), Theodora (Mila Kunis) and Evanora (Rachel Weisz). These last two will become, respectively, The Wicked Witch of the west and The Wicked Witch of the east in the other adaptations…



