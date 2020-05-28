the farewell from the cast (Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke) to the series

— Updated may 21, 2019

As if I wasn’t already at the height of the fragility after the end of Game of Thrones, the series has just revealed on its Youtube channel a video in which the actors make their farewells to the officials and to thank the fans.

And I admit, I chiale a little.

The actors say goodbye to Game of Thrones in a moving video

The video lasts just over a minute, but that’s all it takes to put my tear duct in action.

Especially when Gwendoline Christie looks at me with her big doe eyes and says :

“I do not expect that people like Brienne of Torth. I was really prepared for what this is not the case. “

Or when the voice ofEmilia Clarke wobbles when she thanked the fans, or when all the players all explain at what point Game of Thrones has changed their life, or when…short. You’ve understood the idea.

Game of Thrones it is finished… You believe that, you ?

I’ve watched the final episode at noon with other girls from the beginning, it doesn’t seem real. Say goodbye to the characters after 8 years of epic adventures, that causes inevitably a bit of emotions.

Especially when the interpreters of our personal favorites, publish their farewell to the series.

Sansa and Daenerys, two Queens until the end of Game of Thrones

Just as their character Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke have evolved a lot in recent years, both in their career as a human. They were required to recall in some posts Instagram moving.

Sansa, Thank you for having learned the tenacity, the courage, and what true strength really is. Thank you for having me taught to be kind, patient, and to lead with love. I grew up with you. I fell in love with you when I was 13 years old and now after 10 years… at the age of 23 I leave you behind me, but I will not forget what you taught me. Thank you for the show and for the incredible people that have allowed it to exist to have given me the best lessons of life and drama that I could have asked for. Without you I would not be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance it has all these years. And finally to the fans : thank you for being fallen in love with these characters and have supported this show from the beginning to the very end. You’re going to miss the most.

Try to find the words to write this post has made me realize how much the words seem small in comparison to everything that this show and Dany have represented for me. The chapter “Mother of Dragons” took the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken all of my heart. I’ve been sweating in the blaze of the flames of a dragon, shed many tears for those who had left our family too early, and I went back to the brain trying to honour Khaleesi and lectures, words, actions (and names) that I was given. Game of Thrones I was shaped as a woman, as an actress and as a human being. I just wanted to that my dear father were here to see the whole path that we have travelled. But you, dear fans full of kindness and magic, I thank you so much, for your constant look on what we have produced and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of so many people before I donned this wig platinum made of dreams. Without you we would not be able to exist. And now our watch is ended.

GreyWorm and Theon : farewell in the form of a thank-you to the team Game of Thrones

Moved and aware of all the backstage work that requires a show, Jacob Anderson (Greyworm) and Alfie Allen (Theon) have thanked George R Martin, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, but also all the small hands that have made Game of Thrones the juggernaut today.

1. First day. 2. Last day. GoT it was like the school trip the most insane of all time. An adventure of 6 years. Grey Worm. You’re passed from robot to real man. I’m proud of you. I will miss you my friend. Thank you to all those for whom he counted and who supported him. He was scared at the beginning, but you made it feel loved. He appreciates it. I asked him to. Huge thanks to the team Targs : Nats, Emilia, Coleth, Peter, Iain, Michiel, Reece, Ed, Kit, Liam. Thank you for making the day so fun. Congratulations to all the people behind the scenes who have worked hard to produce this show. They worked tirelessly all day to make this thing, and no thanks never and they know it but they give it anyway. Congratulations to you, band motley of talented and brilliant chenapans. I love you all. Thank you. Game of Thrones ENDS tonight on HBO. I hope you enjoy the episode.

#goodbye It’s been so touching to read how Theon has affected the fans of GoT. Have the chance to challenge and question the emotions of the people through the evolution of a character that has been given to me by D&D and George R Martin… it is something for which I am extremely grateful. What an honor it has been. Thank you x

Gendry and Sam make a detour by memory lane to say goodbye to Game of Thrones

The adventure Game of Thrones will left a number of memories in the minds of the fans and the cast. Joe Dempsie and John Bradley have benefited from the ultimate episode to remember their first day and the path since then.

From Flea Bottom to Lord of Lull · I regret already to have taken no picture on the set… at the time I had to dive into the precious treasure of @helenstills… · Be a part of this show has allowed me experiences that I will never forget. But it is the people who will miss me the most. I had just moved to London when we started season 1, I had no friends here – and Game of Thrones has changed all that. The friends that I made in this cast and this amazing team : thank you. · Play Gendry for 5 seasons has been a pleasure, and I can’t thank you all enough for having welcomed into your hearts – and have been patient with him during the 3 years it took him to learn how to use a pair of oars. · @gameofthrones is coming to an end tonight at 21 pm on @hbo. The last one to leave turn off the candle. · #OurIsTheFury

So tonight is our very last episode. This is the last step of a long and wonderful adventure. An adventure that, for me, began at 10 am Monday, July 19, 2010. I know this because I recently found my program of rehearsals and preparation for the first week of the first season. You gave it to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, a week before we start filming. Listed above is the rehearsal where I met Kit for the first time, and the first time I pulled on the costume that I wore during the 8 seasons. I’m glad I kept this sheet. I have met so many amazing people this week, people who are very important to me. At the time, we wouldn’t have guessed the adventure that we were about to share. I will not exchange this experience or these people for anything in the world. Enjoy the episode and thank you for everything.

Jaime is celebrating her family Game of Thrones

If Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has not yet posted on the end of Game of Throneshe has published last week a picture of him and Lena Headey (Cersei) that I do not stand to share you here.

They are going to miss out on these good cons.

The best, most sweet and wonderful sister from another mother @iamlenaheadey. It has been a decade of fun

And you, what is your best memory of Game of Thrones ?

