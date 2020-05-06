the fate of Spider-Man would have been different

Two years after the release ofAvengers : Infinity Warwe do not know still not all the secrets of the production of this film to success. During an interview for Yahoo, screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus revealed that the original Spider-Man was not supposed to go in Space, another character was intended to accompany Tony Stark.

You remember all of this moving scene where Peter Parker disappears into the arms of Tony Stark ? This scene was improvised by Tom Holland, but did you know thatit could never have happened ? As confided to Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markusin the first drafts of the script, it is the Falcon who was to accompany Tony in Space. It would have been a duality between the two characters at war with each other in Captain America : Civil War.

“There was a version where Spider-Man was not in Space, it is the Falcon that went down there. It was fun and interesting, it is always great to have these guys in different situations, and it had a lot to do with the two, but we would not have as much emotions on the part of the public.”

In the end, the Falcon has remained a clandestine alongside Captain America and Black Widow, while Spider-Man is found in the Space to the sides of Tony Stark. This scenario is even more logical after the events of Captain America : Civil War and Spiderman : Homecoming. As they say of writers, the end ofAvengers : Infinity War would not have had the same impact with the fans and we would never have had this sequence of emotion between Tony and Peter.

Would you have liked to see the Falcon alongside Tony Stark in Space ? Answer the poll and give your opinion in the comments.