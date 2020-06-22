the father and son are finally reunited (on Instagram)

On the occasion of the Feast of the fathers, the duke of Cambridge has made known to us in your account of Instagram, Sunday, June 21, a cliché in which it is placed in the company of prince Charles. His warm embrace had been immortalized in Sandringham, in December of 2019.

OK ! Magazine. The journalist argued that the links between prince Charles and his eldest son, prince William, had been gaining strength in recent years. Evidenced by the photo shared by the duke of Cambridge in his account of Instagram, on the occasion of father’s day, Sunday, June 21. Kate Middleton immortalized in the warm embrace of her husband and her father-in-law on the lands of Sandringham, in December of 2019.” data-reactid=”13″>”Your fate binds you”, was considered recently Katie Nicholl, an expert in royalty, in the columns ofOK ! Magazine. The journalist argued that the links between prince Charles and his eldest son, prince William, had been gaining strength in recent years. Evidenced by the photo shared by the duke of Cambridge in his account of Instagram, on the occasion of father’s day, Sunday, June 21. Kate Middleton immortalized in the warm embrace of her husband and her father-in-law on the lands of Sandringham, in December of 2019.

In the photo, prince Charles, 71 years old, putting the head on the shoulder of his son. The cliché that has already been “liked” more than 1.2 million times, including by James Middleton, brother of Kate. The post is more symbolic, that due to the sanitary measures taken in the framework of the pandemic coronavirus, prince William could not see his father on Sunday, June 21. “I know that William has told friends that he had wanted to spend time with their children during the running of the bulls, but added to this was the sadness of not seeing his father,” explained Katie Nicholl in the columns ofOK ! MagazineThursday, June 18.

The post also contained a vintage photo of the duchess of Cambridge. We can see Kate Middleton, when she was a little girl,

