The father of Beyonce out of the previously unreleased songs of Destiny’s Child

The father of Beyoncé has been a big surprise to the fans, the first hour of the group Destiny’s Child.

Mathew Knowles – who was the manager of the group – has released an album, consisting of 15 previously unreleased songs, entitled ‘Destiny’s Child : The Untold Story Presents Girls Tyme’ on different platforms of streaming, in the beginning of the week.

The album presents recordings of the group, at a time when it was called ‘Girls Tyme’, and where it was composed of the original members of the group, in other words of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Letoya Luckett and Latavia Robertson

The songs on the album unexpected, which include the titles ‘Sunshine’, ‘Say It Is Ain’t So’, ‘Girl’s Tyme Fun’ and ‘Teacher Fried My Brain’.

Mathew – who has also published a book entitled ‘Destiny’s Child : The Untold Story’, and is currently working on a musical comedy – has recently pointed out the fact that he still has “a lot of responsibility” on the group, despite their formal separation in 2006.

He said: “I’m still in charge officially [les Destiny’s Child]. Each day, I have the responsibility of granting licenses. I [encore] a lot of responsibilities that people don’t know”.

Also, Kelly Rowland has recently stated that she is regularly in contact with older members of the group, but they do not suggest, never have the possibility of reforming the group during their meetings.

In a series of questions that have been asked in the show ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’, Kelly has showered the last hopes of a great return of the group on the music scene.

When he spoke of their reunion possible, she explained: “No, we haven’t talked about. We talk about everything except this “.

However, she revealed which song of the group she hated the most, and said : “The worst song according to me is ‘Bug A Boo’. There was a time where I was on the bridge and where I said to myself: “‘Ick””.

The trio of singers of R&B was met during the halftime of the Super Bowl in 2018, and Kelly acknowledged that it had been hard for her, to go up on stage, because she was very nervous.

She said : “I don’t remember what happened”.

Although there are no musical project in sight, the interpreter of ‘Jumpin’, Jumpin’ has recently stated that she wanted this to be a “surprise” for the fans, however, if this were to come to fruition.

She said : “I would say that it has recorded incredible songs in the past, and I don’t know if we will still be able to make such surprises.

“I find it interesting that everyone wants to know in advance [si le groupe se reformera].

“I know that every time I have to make a decision for me and the girls, it is usually a surprise.

“And our fans, we have always supported and it’s great, and I would very much like to surprise them.

“I have nothing to hide I promise you, nothing but yes, [si le groupe venait à se reformer] I can not say anything”.