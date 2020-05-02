The father of Beyoncé sharing a gorgeous photo of Blue Ivy for 8 years

On the occasion of the birthday of Blue Ivy Carter on Tuesday, Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles, has published a very nice photo of the little girl.

If it is not often photographed or seen at the side of her famous daughter, Mathew Knowles, however, has remained close to Beyoncé. The former manager of the group Destiny’s Child is a grand-father cake with his grandchildren. Tuesday, 7 January 2020, Mathew Knowles has just taken hold of his page Instagram to post a photo of his great-granddaughter, Blue Ivy, on the occasion of its eighth anniversary. Dressed in a high orange and printed skirt, the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z strikes a pose facing the camera, holding on his shoulders a backpack. It features of long hair smoothed out. “Happy birthday to my beautiful little daughter, Blue Ivy,” wrote the 67 year old man.

Archives of Beyoncé child

The big sister of the twins, Rumi, and Sir (2 and a half years) has grown well and seems to be the spitting image of her mom at the same age. Its page on Instagram, Mathew Knowles (who was divorced in 2011 by Tina Lawson, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange) have been publishing regular archives of his eldest daughter at the beginning of his career as a singer. Images that have helped promote his book memory “Destiny’s Child : The Untold Story”, released on December 2, last.

