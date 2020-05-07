The father of Beyoncé unveils a photo of Blue Ivy for 8 years

This January 7, Blue Ivy celebrated her 8-year-old. On this occasion, the father of Beyonce, Mathew Knowles has posted a photo of the child star to wish him a happy birthday.

by Melanie Bonvard

Blue Ivy growing up so fast ! The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z turned 8 years old yesterday, Tuesday 7 January. It was, so there was already 8 years since Beyoncé announced her pregnancy to the world by singing “Love on top.” Since then, Jay-Z, and it has expanded the small family since Beyoncé gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, on June 13, 2017. Since then, the Carter family lives a truly happy and Blue Ivy follows in the footsteps of his father, since it is also the song. For the soundtrack to the film The Lion Kingthe little girl had sung on “Brown Skin Girl”a song became a real anthem.

For 8 years, Blue Ivy has everything of a star. And the last publication of the father of Beyoncé is proof of that. Mathew Knowles has published a photograph of Blue Ivy on his account Instagram. You can see the girl Beyoncé and Jay Z ask for his grand-father. Carrying a backpack and a high orange, the little girl looks more and more to his mother. In the caption of this famous photo, Mathew Knowles wrote : “Happy birthday to my beautiful little girl.” The comments were many in this publication. Many are those who have wished a happy birthday to Blue Ivy. Others have also noted the strong resemblance to his mom. In effect, Blue Ivy looks a lot like Beyoncé when she was 8 years old.

