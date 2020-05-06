The father of Britney Spears doesn’t want her to have a third child

After a lot of personal setbacks, Britney Spears is now in a relationship with Sam Asghari. It would be well to have a child with him. But the singer’s father, who is his legal guardian since 2008, refuses.

Britney Spears is already mom to two boys, born of his relationship with his former dancer and partner Kevin Federline. Her two teenagers will have to wait a bit before having a little brother or a little sister. The singer, who has had many problems of a psychological nature, is under the tutelage of his father. And it takes many decisions for you : the number of people who visit him, its treatments, and it seems that he could give his opinion on whether or not a new pension.

According to US Weekly, ” Britney explained that she wanted to get pregnant last year. But his father was quite against this idea. “