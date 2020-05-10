The father of Britney Spears loses her tutelage

Since 2008 and until today, Jamie Spears was the legal guardian of his daughter, Britney Spears. But recent events have forced the father of the star has to suspend her guardianship.

Since the beginning of the year, Britney Spears encounters many problems with her father, Jamie, who is also his legal guardian since 2008. Whether it be disagreements, legal or family, nothing goes between the father and the daughter, who constantly confront in front of the judges. Last week, the Spears had once again been in the media for a case of violence alleged on the part of Jamie on his grandchildren. It is after this incident that he has filed a document explaining his desire to “temporarily waive any of the powers of conservation for reasons of personal health” at the Los Angeles court.

Has to read also : Britney Spears : her father was there interned by force in a psychiatric hospital ?

A new guardian

Monday, September 9, a judge, after examination of the record, finally decided to grant his request and remove guardianship of Jamie Spears for his daughter, reports “People”. In the documents consulted by the american magazine, the court has, therefore, appointed temporarily Jodi Montgomery as a new tutor legal. Close long-time performer of “Baby One More Time”, she is responsible for the last few years of his health. Jodi Montgomery gets today the same rights that were reserved to James, that is to say, conservative permanent business of Britney Spears and co-conservator permanently to his estate. “Montgomery will have the power to communicate with the medical staff treating and other medical expert about Britney Spears, and have access to all records concerning the medical treatment, diagnostics, and medical tests of Britney Spears. Montgomery will have access to all records relating to the treatment, diagnosis and tests, psychiatric of Britney Spears,” says the document in question.

“ Nothing will change in the life of Britney “

A legal change in the life of the singer of 37 years who will not change a lot of things in her daily life. One of his close friends has said to “People” : “Nothing will change in the life of Britney. Jamie will always be news of her daughter and ensure that it is protected against people who want to enjoy it. Lynne (his mother, editor’s note) will also be present if Britney needs it,” said the source.

Has to read also : Britney Spears sad and depressed, her companion, flies to her rescue