The father of Drake publishes a meme hilarious results COVID-19 negative

Dennis Graham has fun during this quarantine imposed by the coronavirus.

With the pandemic which has recently ravaged the United States, you can never be too cautious in terms of security. People are told to quarantine and isolate themselves from those that they do not have to work with. The father of Drake, Dennis Graham, has taken this command very seriously and has spent his time alone. Yesterday, Graham decided to make light of his situation and has published a meme hilarious while stating that it came from a woman who wanted to be put in quarantine with him.

As you can see in the post below, the results of the test for COVID-19 are negative while sexually transmitted diseases are all returned positive. Obviously, it is a bogus test because no one would be tested for STDS at the same time as the sars Coronavirus. Anyway, Graham has managed to fool some people with a joke quite entertaining.

“This girl has just asked me if we can put in quarantine now because she told me that she did not have the virus Corona 🦠 and sent his test to prove it”, joked Graham.

Although the woman in question certainly does not exist, the joke certainly put a smile on the faces of some people during these dark times. At least now we know where Drake pulls his sense of humor.