The father of Selena’s threat to continue with the meeting of the supporters of the “Triumph” in front of his statue

The father of the late singer Selena is going after a man who plans a meeting for Donald Trump his commemorative statue … threatening to sue if he accepts it.

According to a cease and desist letter sent by Abraham Quintanilla Jr.the legal team of Joe Michael Perez … Abraham owns the rights to the name, image and brands of their daughter.

He claimed that Perez violated all of the above by the seat of your “Meeting of the supporters of “Victory” in the statue of Selena in Corpus Christi, TX. Is scheduled for July 11, and Doe uses the name and image of Selena promotion on Facebook.

In the letter – obtained by TMZ – Selena’s father says that his name and his precious legacy” were never associated with party politics and says that Perez has been associated with the Triumph without permission in the promotion of the event, … which presents a picture of the last months of Perez put on a hat of Triumph in his statue.

Abraham also says link Selena to a single political – “in particular with the division and discord that is generally attributed to Donald J. Trump” – is detrimental to your brand and your name.

The letter also stated that Doe uses “Bidi Bidi Trump, Trump” as a promotional slogan, saying it impinges on their famous song “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” … and also accuses it of using his image to sell merchandise.

Selena’s father, warned Perez to delete your event page Facebook, of 11 July, on the topic of Selena and to stop the sale of materials related to Selena – or well … a test is in progress.

Perez told TMZ that he ignores the cease and desist letter and … ” we will continue our rally, on the 11th of July at the statue of Selena in Corpus Christi, Texas, to show our support to Trump all races and ethnicities. “

Perez said that he expects at least 150 people.