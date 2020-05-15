The favorite episode of Jennifer Aniston is the one where she looks awkward

There are 236

episodes of the classic comedy cult Friends. The fans are reluctant to

choose a favorite with so many options stellar – there was the tattoo of a vacation,

the one where no one’s ready, the one with the sandwich of Ross… the best episode could

just depends on your mood.

Even the six stars of Friends have difficulty

narrowing their favorites. But when it comes to choosing the best

series, Jennifer Aniston, who plays

Rachel Green, had a selection very surprising.

Jennifer Aniston loves the one of the episodes of flashback

Rachel was well known for being the most fashionable of the group, which makes it a bit shocking that she has chosen one episode of flashback as his favorite. In “The One with the Prom Video”, Rachel was a little retro with her style taffeta prom dress electric blue. But look at the moment of comforting between Ross and Rachel shows why Aniston loves it so much.

“I’ve always loved the flashbacks. I’ve always liked it when we

could be things like flash-back to fat Monica and Rachel pre-nose and Ross

with his afro, ” said Aniston in 2016, TV Insider

reported.

Ross and Rachel share a tender moment in “The One with the Prom”

Video’

In the episode, the gang gets together to watch an old prom

video of when Monica and Rachel were in high school. Ross is a college

a student at the time, and looks pretty stylish with his mustache while playing

the keyboard.

He has a huge crush on Rachel but nobody knows. When the boyfriend of Rachel Chip seems to raise it, the parents of Ross and Monica the persuade of put the tuxedo of his father and escort Rachel to the prom. But after Ross is dressed and has improvised a bouquet of flowers, the camera catches Rachel and Chip, as well as Monica and her appointment, heading towards the door.

Monica and Rachel had no idea that Ross had planned to replace his missing date. Back in the present framework, Rachel responds to the video sequence, illuminating crossing the room and laying a huge kiss on Ross.

“See? He’s her lobster “, declares triumphantly, Phoebe.

Courteney Cox also like the episodes flashback

Aniston is not the only one to have enjoyed the episodes of flashback.

During a recent bout of bulimia among friends, Cox has revealed that she

enjoyed dressing up as “Fat Monica”, despite the controversy of these episodes

have become now.

In a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the actress and 55-year-old explained how it was free to put on the fat suit she wore to film these scenes retro.

“This is the one Thanksgiving where we all had the flashback

and I was overweight Monica “, she said to DeGeneres. “I loved playing overweight

Monica because I felt so free. I could dance, sit and dance without having

problem at all. I loved it. These are very good episodes. “

The special meeting of the “Friends” will include more details such as

this

Although the long-awaited meeting of the friends is very much expected to be suspended for the time being, it is almost guaranteed to include more insider detail, such as favorite episodes, and more memories. The cat was not scripted between the six main actors would revisit all the best moments of the series, including scenes of flashback incredibly funny and poignant.

The special meeting is tentatively scheduled to be released around Thanksgiving.