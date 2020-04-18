The favorites of the bookies to stay with the Super Bowl

The action of the low season of the NFL is going to the entire machine, and despite the fact that the Draft will be virtual (from 23 to 25 April) by the pandemic of the Coronavirus, casinos do not lose time and have already made their predictions about potential winners of the Super Bowl LV. What will be fulfilled?

As was expected, and to keep the base of players that were champions, the Kansas City Chiefs are the main candidate to win his title with a probability of 4-1. In the second position appear the finalists of last year, San Francisco 49ers, with a prognosis of 7-1.

According to the data delivered by the Caesars Sportsbook, was surprised by the probability that they give to the New England Patriots reach and win the Super Bowl without Tom Brady: 20-1. In that sense, the new team’s quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have a better prognosis with 17-1.

However, the storage Units are not the favorite to stay with the NFC South (southern division of the National Conference) because the New Orleans Saints ‘ Drew Brees are the candidates to win this division (-135) and getting to the Super Bowl with a chance of 14-1.

The top 5 teams with the most favorable outcome to win the Super Bowl to complete the the Baltimore Ravens in the third location (8-1), the Dallas Cowboys are rooms with 11-1 and fifth were tied to the Seattle Seahawks and the Saints with a probability of 14-1.