The FC Barcelona has a complicated plan B if it doesn’t arrive Lautaro Martinez

Interesting information widespread this Wednesday, April 22 by the Mirror, which ensures that Timo Werner (24 years) it is clear that you wish to pursue your professional career in the Premier League. The battering ram of the RB Leipzigin the crosshairs of several clubs in the Old Continent, would do everything to put towards the that is regarded as one of the best tournaments on the planet.

In that aspect, Liverpool and Chelsea have expressed interest since a long time ago to incorporate into its ranks the international with the Selection of Germany. Meanwhile, the priorities of the FC Barcelona to improve its front have two names: Neymar (PSG) and Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan). According to the String to BE, Lionel Messi I would opt for the return of the state of rio de janeiro before the landing of his compatriot.

In addition, you also can’t overlook the content that has been echoed World Sports. According to what is published in this medium, Werner would be a highly interesting option in the future plans of the champion of our League face the summer period of transfer. All this, incidentally, as an alternative to Lautaro that is to the liking of the leaders arsenal.

In the event that the square nerazzurri do not reduce their economic claims by the Bahía Blanca (the 111 M€ for his buyout clause), the club sopesaría seriously begin negotiations with the Leipzig by Timo (your quote would be 60 M€). In fact, the killer it is not his only desire prospective adventuring in the team of Julian Nagelsmann, as it is in the bid for Dayot Upamecano. However, the central would have chosen to continue their journey in the Bundesliga, but Bayern Munich.