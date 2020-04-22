The Federation of cameroonian Football wants to help football enthusiasts.

League game 1 archives

According to Seidou Mbombo Njoya, the president of the instance umbrella of football in cameroon, the FECAFOOT develops strategies to help players in regional leagues and departmental.

The national championships are at the stop for several weeks, due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Because of this health crisis, the footballers that interest earned already not much before the occurrence of the Covid-19, are struggling to make ends meet, just like the clubs that employ them.

Recognizing these difficulties, the Federation of Cameroonian Football (FECAFOOT) has announced in the last week, the provision of financial assistance of about 40 million FCFAto distribute to 25 players and coaches from each of the clubs in the first division and second division, and has 20 players and coaches of the national championship women’s first division.

In the next few days, similar assistance will also be provided to the players from the regional Leagues and departmental. At least that is what was suggested Seidou Mbombo Njoya, the president of the FECAFOOT during an interview with the national daily, bilingual Cameroon Tribune.

“The FECAFOOT is also planning to provide support to the amateur football. Including our regional leagues and departmental who are the key players of our football. Consultations are in progress and will continue this week to determine the terms of the support that the FECAFOOT will bring players to our leagues decentralized“one reads in the columns of the edition of the Cameroon Tribune, on newsstands Monday, April 20, 2020.