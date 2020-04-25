The feelings of Chris Brown about Rihanna having children – Life is Life

Chris Brown thinks that his beautiful ex-girlfriend Rihanna would be a mother “wonderful”, a source spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

Rihanna, 32 years old, has recently admitted that she wanted children in the future – and her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, 30 years old, thought it would be a great mom one day! “Chris is not at all surprised that Rihanna wants more children and he thinks she would make a wonderful mother,” said a source close to the singer to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Everything that Rihanna has ever thought of it, it is always done, so if this is something that it sees by itself, there is no doubt that she will follow. As long as she is happy, that is all that matters, and that it deserves all the happiness in the world, as all the world, ” added the insider.

Since the last separation of the couple in 2012, Chris became a father two times: the singer of “Run It” is a dad loved his adorable daughter of 5 years Royalty with his ex-girlfriend Nia Guzman, and sweet 4 – Aeko, its the son of a month, with Ammika Harris. “Chris loves being a dad and knows how important it is rewarding for his life, and it is certain that Rihanna would be a mom spectacular,” revealed the source. “Rihanna is an amazing woman that Chris respects highly, and each time she wants to become a mother, he is convinced that it would be the best. It would be really happy for her when and if this happened to him. It has a lot of infinite respect for her and would be happy for his happiness. “

The founder of Fenty Beauty has revealed she considered himself to be a mum in a recent interview with British Vogue. “I know that I want to live differently [in the next ten years].. I will be 42 years old! I will be old. I have children – three or four of them, “rise”. Since the end of its long-term relationship with the billionaire Hassan Jameel, Rihanna has a link romantic with her boyfriend A $ AP Rocky – but has not confirmed that she saw now someone. Aside from the potential partners, Rihanna has also confirmed that being in a relationship would have no effect on her decision to have children. “I have the impression that the company makes me want to say to me:” Oh, you’re wrong … They will diminish as a mother there is no father in the lives of your children, “she continued, adding:” But the only thing that matters is happiness, it is the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. It is the only thing that can truly raise a child, it is love. “

As for Chris and Rihanna, the couple has had a tumultuous history that dates back to the physical assault of Chris in 2008. The singer of “Birthday Cake” were briefly reunited in 2012, separating again in 2013. Chris has admitted that he “loved” The founder of Savage x Fenty in an interview in 2017, despite the fact that the couple has evolved – and then alluded to his feelings for a certain person in an article cryptic on social networks.