the female rappers US put a wind Niska !

The female rappers US Cardi B and Nicki Minaj have released a “saw” to Niska. A failure for the rapper who “was doing reconnaissance on the networks” !

The rapper Niska is inspired by real life to write his songs. In fact, the words “She told me not followback when I follow” could well be a reference to Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

Niska has won a diamond disk for for his album Commando. Reward fairly rare among rappers. It still draws a winning ticket with a new album Mr Sal. It is released in September and is already certified platinum. However, to be invited to a Pure Break, this is what the rapper is going to talk about. True to its reputation, thus it would have tried to seduce Nicki Minaj and Cardi B on the networks. Without success…

Niska is the promo of his new album Mr Sal. On this occasion, Pure Break has conducted an interview with the rapper. We also learn a lot about the rapper, whose things that we would not have suspected. He talks about his fans, gives his views on critical issues such as the return of High School Musical, and reveals a story amazing. Cardi B and Nicki Minak are not sensitive to the charm of the king of Charos.

Cardi B and Nicki Minak put a wind Niska !

It no longer has the tube Networks Niska. Listened to in all the evenings a few years ago, the words have gone beyond the circle of fans of the rapper. He admits, therefore, an anecdote that’s not really surprising, but that we would not have imagined… In fact, among the questions of the interview, is that he was really “location on networks “ ? The response is not slow, and you can feel a little bitterness against Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

Niska has therefore not cold to the eyes ! The rapper aims high. In fact, he confesses that he has sent a message to the female rappers Us Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, there are already a few years. Response interested ? And well… No answer. The rapper would have taken two ” suv ” of the female rappers ! Excess of ambition or network problem between France and the United States ? It leaves it up to the rapper the benefit of the doubt…

Tags : cardi b – Cardi B Niska – nicki minaj – Nicki Minaj Niska – niska – rap