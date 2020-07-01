The festival Short Side has unveiled his track record 2020

The 29th edition of the festival Short Side of Pantin (Seine-Saint-Denis), which was conducted online from 17 to 27 June 2020, has been awarded the Grand prix André S. Labarthe in Sapphire Crystal Virgil Vernier.

The professional jury composed of Sébastien de Fonseca, Clémentine Baert, Constance Meyer, Emmanuel Butterfly and Martial Salomon has been awarded the Grand prix André S. Labarthe, the most prestigious of the festival Short Side of Pantin (Seine-Saint-Denis), Virgil Vernier for his short film Sapphire Crystal. Named to Cannes several times – at the directors ‘ Fortnight and the ACID, the film maker of 43 years, after his film shock Sophia Antipolis in 2018, comes back in a short format with this work shared between “three places, three time”, if we are to believe his enigmatic synopsis.

Presented at the Locarno festival last August, Sapphire Crystal plunges into the golden youth of Geneva, doped coke and champagne. Inhabited by anthropological perspectives on our modern society, Vernier reached a kind of truth astounding, mixing fiction and documentary. The film will be in theatres July 15.

The list consists of the following films :

Grand prix André S. Labarthe

Sapphire Crystal Virgil Vernier

Prize for the Best First Film

A Farewell to Mathilde Profit

Special prize of the Jury

Journey Through a Body Camille Degeye

Price to the Public

Eva Would Like Lisa Diaz

Price of Youth

Sole Mio Maxime Roy

Price of the Press

80 000 years by Christelle Lheureux

Prix d’interprétation masculine

Balthazar Monfé for The Music Jean-Benoit Ugeux

Prix d’interprétation féminine

Clara Latmer and Marina Brunel for Go away Sadness Marie-Stéphane Imbert and Clement Pinteaux

Price of the Groupement National des Cinémas de Recherche

The Girl Oblique Mathilde Delaunay

Coup de Coeur des Lycéens

THE K-Z to Enricka MH

Grand Prize Essay / Video Art

Amor on Mama Anaïs Tohé-Commaret and Nicolas Garden

Price Is Set

At the entrance of the night Anton Bialas

SACEM prize for the best creation musciale

Anthony Gonzalez to the music ofExtazus Bertrand Mandico

Price-Looking Film

The night before either François Zabaleta

Blow of Heart of the members

It is where the lady ? Antoine Chappey

