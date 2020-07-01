The festival Short Side has unveiled his track record 2020

The 29th edition of the festival Short Side of Pantin (Seine-Saint-Denis), which was conducted online from 17 to 27 June 2020, has been awarded the Grand prix André S. Labarthe in Sapphire Crystal Virgil Vernier.
The professional jury composed of Sébastien de Fonseca, Clémentine Baert, Constance Meyer, Emmanuel Butterfly and Martial Salomon has been awarded the Grand prix André S. Labarthe, the most prestigious of the festival Short Side of Pantin (Seine-Saint-Denis), Virgil Vernier for his short film Sapphire Crystal. Named to Cannes several times – at the directors ‘ Fortnight and the ACID, the film maker of 43 years, after his film shock Sophia Antipolis in 2018, comes back in a short format with this work shared between “three places, three time”, if we are to believe his enigmatic synopsis.
Presented at the Locarno festival last August, Sapphire Crystal plunges into the golden youth of Geneva, doped coke and champagne. Inhabited by anthropological perspectives on our modern society, Vernier reached a kind of truth astounding, mixing fiction and documentary. The film will be in theatres July 15.
The list consists of the following films :
Grand prix André S. Labarthe
Sapphire Crystal Virgil Vernier
Prize for the Best First Film
A Farewell to Mathilde Profit
Special prize of the Jury
Journey Through a Body Camille Degeye
Price to the Public
Eva Would Like Lisa Diaz
Price of Youth
Sole Mio Maxime Roy
Price of the Press
80 000 years by Christelle Lheureux
Prix d’interprétation masculine
Balthazar Monfé for The Music Jean-Benoit Ugeux
Prix d’interprétation féminine
Clara Latmer and Marina Brunel for Go away Sadness Marie-Stéphane Imbert and Clement Pinteaux
Price of the Groupement National des Cinémas de Recherche
The Girl Oblique Mathilde Delaunay
Coup de Coeur des Lycéens
THE K-Z to Enricka MH
Grand Prize Essay / Video Art
Amor on Mama Anaïs Tohé-Commaret and Nicolas Garden
Price Is Set
At the entrance of the night Anton Bialas
SACEM prize for the best creation musciale
Anthony Gonzalez to the music ofExtazus Bertrand Mandico
Price-Looking Film
The night before either François Zabaleta
Blow of Heart of the members
It is where the lady ? Antoine Chappey
