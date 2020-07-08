The feux follet Stéphane Diarra wants to shine with Lorient in Ligue 1

Stéphane Diarra, 21 years of age, born in Abidjan, to the left of Le Mans (Ligue 2), and is in the League 1 for the season 2020-2021, with the promoted Lorient, who rejoins the elite of French football, three years after leaving it.

Come in the tip of a toe in the world of football, the Franco-Ivorian Stéphane Diarra continues on his way. After his first steps near his home in the outskirts of lyon, Stéphane Diarra is in agreement with Evian-Thonon-Gaillard, in 2016, at the age of 17 years. The club from bankruptcy and Diarra decided to continue with Rennes in 2017, to remain in France and continue his education as eager to be his mom.

This is someone who invested and a worker. I hope that he is going to grow “said Julien Stéphan, the coach of Rennes.” data-reactid=”22″>In Britain, the young are going to train with the professional team, where he rubbed shoulders with his compatriot Giovanni Sio, but plays with the reserves. He finishes the season as champion of the CFA. ” This is someone who invested and a worker. I hope that he is going to grow “said Julien Stéphan, the coach of Rennes.

In the summer of 2018, Stéphane Diarra comes on loan to National in le Mans (62 matches in total). The one that likes to see the matches in the Premier League in England and the Bundesliga in Germany will be one of the architects of the rise of the club in Ligue 2.

I took this that I had to take. After spending a little tricky to Rennes, where it has not given me my chance, the trust I gave in le Mans allowed me to go in a new direction , “he said in The State Of Maine Free. For this season a little strange because of the coronavirus, he is the author of 4 goals and 4 assists in all competitions.” data-reactid=”24″>” I took this that I had to take. After spending a little tricky to Rennes, where it has not given me my chance, the trust I gave in le Mans allowed me to go in a new direction “says in The State Of Maine Free. For this season a little strange because of the coronavirus, he is the author of 4 goals and 4 assists in all competitions.

It is with great pleasure that I announce my signing with FC Lorient ! Happy to meet this new challenge. I wanted to thank my family, my agents, as well as the leaders of the LCF that will allow me to achieve my dream of playing in the League 1 “wrote the player on his Twitter account, which has signed a five-year contract. The time to move forward and continue to grow.” data-reactid=”25″>though The le Mans has not been able to stay in the League 2, after having asked to be reinstated as a League of 2 to 22 clubs after the stop of the championship, the benefits of Stéphane Diarra has often been noticed. ” It is with great pleasure that I announce my signing with FC Lorient ! Happy to meet this new challenge. I wanted to thank my family, my agents, as well as the leaders of the LCF that will allow me to achieve my dream of playing in the League 1 “wrote the player on his Twitter account, which has signed a five-year contract. The time to move forward and continue to grow.

dream “to be a player of the Ligue 1. Today, he is back in great Britain, for a transfer valued at $ 3 million, one of the ten largest sales made by the club manceau since its inception. The Man will recover the half of the transfer of Diarra, the Tennis Stadium, the club coach, had negotiated the 50% in a future resale.” data-reactid=”27″>Since childhood, Stéphane Diarra” dream “to be a player of the Ligue 1. Today, he is back in great Britain, for a transfer valued at $ 3 million, one of the ten largest sales made by the club manceau since its inception. The Man will recover the half of the transfer of Diarra, the Tennis Stadium, the club coach, had negotiated the 50 % of a future sale.

I like to dribble, but I have to work on my efficiency in the final gesture. I’m here to progress and I believe that my teammates will help me to achieve this. Last year I ended up with four goals and four assists, but for me, this is not enough. We can always do better “well,” said the centre-forward in the columns of West Of France.” data-reactid=”28″>This finish in Lorient is a great opportunity for one of the dribbleurs the most powerful of the League 2 this season. ” I like to dribble, but I have to work on my efficiency in the final gesture. I’m here to progress and I believe that my teammates will help me to achieve this. Last year I ended up with four goals and four assists, but for me, this is not enough. We can always do better “says the centre-forward in the columns of West Of France.

Before signing with Lorient, which had attracted the attention of some English clubs came to oversee the last winter. In France, Lille, Marseille and Monaco were also looked at him. With the Lorient, Stéphane Diarra wants to make sure that the play time of the next season. After Rennes, Stéphane Diarra has a new opportunity to evolve in Ligue 1 and looks to take it in.