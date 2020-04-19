The figure millionaire who would receive the Blue Cross if sold to Jonathan

James Reno
Jonathan Rodriguez has become one of the faces most visible of the Liga MX due to the great level shown in the Closing 2020 in the who is the leading scorer with 9 goals in 10 matches, in addition to a assistance.

This high level has aroused the interest of several european clubs, among which the PSV of the Netherlands and the Cagliari of Italy that would be willing to shell out a significant amount of money to be made with their services.



The striker uruguayan has a value of $3.2 million dollars according to the specialized portal, Trasfermarkt, but that a transfer in the next summer would be around $6 million dollars.

The Blue cross in his time was paid $3.5 million to get to the Head from Santos Laguna so that if you receive the figure mentioned would be almost doubling what they paid in their time.

At 26 years of age, Rodriguez is presented with a golden opportunity to return to european football, where it already had a short internship at the who could not show their best game with Benfica and Deportivo La Coruna.



