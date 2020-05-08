the film accelerated on TF1 ? The fans fart a cable

If there’s one thing positive during this containment, it is the distribution of all films Harry Potter Tuesday on TF1 . Except that this week, during the broadcast of Harry Potter and the goblet of fire the fourth film in the franchise, viewers have reported a problem in the voices of the actors : they would have been accelerated .

Actually, this is the voice of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watsonor Robert Pattinson ( alias Cedric Diggory in the fourth installment ) when you are a fans of the franchise, one notices fairly quickly that “mini” acceleration, and it’s for a very particular reason .

If in the first place, some have pointed the finger TF1 to have intentionally sped up the film so that it lasts less long, because Harry Potter and the goblet of fire is the movie the longest of the franchise ( either 2h37 ) this is not the case . Contacted by Allocinéthe chain has denied by stating,”We broadcast the film sent by the distributor, the same as we had spread during the last release in 2016“ .

Actually, if Harry Potter is shorter, it is for a technical reason which affects all of the movies shown on the television . Base, long – films are shot at 24 frames per second to be released in the cinema, but on tv they are broadcast in 25 frames per second because otherwise they are jerking . A 1h30 movie at the cinema is going to last 4 minutes less television. A rule that is not new, and is even worse in some countries since States – States and Japan, the movies shown on the tv go straight into 30 images seconds .

In any case, do not be surprised if during your next views, the voices of the actors is a little more acute than usual, they are the wizards of Harry Potter or the vampires from Twilight !