The film and the tv series : Netflix is preparing a sequel of Birdbox, Power Project, the new action movie from Netflix with Jamie Foxx… – ActuSF

Netflix is preparing a sequel of Birdbox

Released at the end of 2018, Birdbox it was a big success on the platform Netflix. From 2019, a sequel of the thriller is expected that in the novel, under the name of Malorie (Del Rey Books). A few days of the output VO of the book, the 21 of July, the author, Josh Malerman, reveals that a sequel would be in preparation for the screen.

The first installment of this thriller post-apocalyptic that it has been used by Sandra Bullock he immerses us in a world where the force is decimating the population. Those who have kept their eyes open they are all dead. To survive, Malorie must embark on a journey with her children to find refuge, with a blindfold…

Power project, the new action movie from Netflix with Jamie Foxx

New box-office success of summer Netflix, the output of Energy Project it is scheduled for August 14.

Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Dominique Fishback gather for a film that mixes action and super-hero.

Here is the synopsis the film, co-directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost :