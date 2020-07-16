the film, choose the director Michael Dowse

Michael Dowse to develop the film, a movie adaptation of the license Just Cause Avalanche Studios and Square Enix.

Dowse, known for the films of comedy/action as Acropora or Coffee and Kareem for Netflix, will give life to a screenplay by Derek Kolstad (John Wick).

“The movie is going to follow the model of the video game, where Rich Rodriguez will be caught in a race against the clock to stop a group of mercenaries called The Black Hand, “ after the Deadline date. “There will be a woman’s co-star for delivery Only Cause one side to the search for the Green Diamond. “

Just Cause is produced by Robert Kulzer of Constantin Film, Adrian Askarieh of Prime Universe of the Movie and Derek Kolstad.

It is not yet known who will play Rico Rodriguez, but Jason Momoa has been approached for the role that was once. An idea of what an actor could do a better Rico ?

Erwan Lafleuriel is the editor-in-Chief of IGN of France. A slave to the video game for more than 40 years, he never escapes that, from time to time to mourn for their losses, in Twitter.