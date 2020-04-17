the film DC would be without Ezra Miller. Who to replace him ?

A film The Flash without Ezra Miller ? This is what he whispers on the net.

Although Warner has not yet responded to the video where we see Ezra Miller to blow the seal and then strangle and bring down a young woman in a bar in Iceland (where it turns Fantastic Beasts 3), there are many rumors about the fact that DC would want more of it to embody a Flash.

After that it was said by some of the sites that Warner planned to cancel the shoot The Flash by Andy Muschietti (director of Ca part 1 and 2), ScreenRant advance the film solo devoted to the character ultra-fast will take place. But very probably without Ezra Miller.

Who to replace him ? If fans of the series, CW would like to see Grant Gustin in the role in the film, others suggest Lucas Till that was Alex Summers/Havok in X-Men Days Of Future Past and X-Men Apocalypse.

According to FandomWire, the film The Flash would the hero go back in time to save his mother. But along the way, it would change the course of the DCEU. A way for Warner to put it in the trash the Justice League and reboot its universe.

Another theory is that the script of the movie The Flash written by Christina Hodson (Birds Of Prey, Bumblebee) would make the scene not Barry Allen but Wally West, the former Kid Flash and third heroes to embody The Flash. It would also solve the problem that is Ezra Miller.

So watch out… The Flash is slated for July 2022.

The next film DC remains Wonder Woman 1984 waited for the August 12, 2020 in our rooms.

The famous video of Ezra Miller, who could end his career :