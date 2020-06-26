The film director Ciro Guerra accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault

Eight women have accused the director of the film The Embrace of the serpent of facts from sexual harassment to sexual assault.

In an article published Wednesday, June 24, in the magazine Volcanicas and spotted by AFPeight women have accused the producer colombian Ciro Guerra of sexual violence. Seven accused of sexual harassment and the eighth sexual assault. They are not, however, make a complaint and did not wish to reveal their identity, “to avoid retaliation”.

They are actresses, wardrobe or have been part of the crew, according to the newspaper. The allegations made against the filmmaker allegedly committed between 2013 and 2019 in different cities : Bogota, Cartagena, Medellin, Berlin, New York or Mexico city. Women taking the house today said that some alleged facts have been committed during the Cannes film Festival and the international film Festival of Cartagena, Colombia.

According to the testimony of these women, Ciro Guerra needed “conversations sex uncomfortable, invitations to the hotel or her apartment. It would also have had “the use of force to touch them sexually, kissing and, in one case, sexually abuse, although they (…) had said no in a clear, direct, and repeated”.

The director denies

Ciro Guerra has denied the accusations and said it would resort to the justice. “I present my apologies to all those who are concerned, to all those who have had to read these words horrible, untrue and malicious”, he said in a statement. “I have the peace of mind to be innocent”, he added in a video.

The director is one of the filmmakers the most well-known of cinema in colombia. His film The Embrace of the serpent received the Art Cinema Award at the Directors ‘ Fortnight in Cannes, in 2015, and had been nominated for an Oscar as best foreign film in 2016. His last feature film Waiting for the Barbarians, with Robert Pattinson and Johnny Depp, is scheduled for release on VOD on August 7, next.