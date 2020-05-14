the film is a new date

The film The New Mutants has found a place in the calendar of outings in the United States, and it is 28 August 2020. This is the 5th date for this title X-Men for two years.

The film was originally scheduled to come out on the 13th of April 2018, before being pushed back to February 22, 2019. The New Mutants has then been delayed until August 2, 2019, and as of April 3, 2020, before being set aside because of the pandemic COVID-19.

The date of 28 August is it good ? The French distribution has not yet reacted and the management of the crisis is different, therefore, we do not know more French dates, which could be the 26 August, that the strength of this new date to US.

In all cases, after Deadline, Disney intends to release the film in cinemas rather than directly on Disney+ or Hulu, despite a willingness of the company to be interested in launches direct movies minors streaming. Den of Geek has recently explained that 20th Century Fox had agreements in place that would prevent Disney to move the film toward its proprietary platforms.

The New Mutants is a film that is PG-13 with Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Blu Hunt, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, and Alice Braga.

Erwan Lafleuriel is editor-in-Chief of IGN France. A slave to the video game for 40 years, he never escapes from that from time to time to mourn for his defeats, on Twitter.