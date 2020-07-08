The film is a parody of the Pio Marmaï, performed during the restraint is released

Do you like war movies, stories of revenge, of Mexico, and especially the turnips too quickly forgotten starring Sylvester Stallone or Arnold Schwarzenegger ? There is No doubt that “The ultimate Revenge 2 : the origins” should you please. The film tells the story of Racer Panazzio (played by Pio Marmaï), whose fate changes when his beloved wife, Mary (Charlotte Ranson) is killed by a shot of an explosion while the lovebirds took a sip of a sausage at an agricultural fair of San Diego. Animated by a desire for revenge, the old soldier (in the impressive CV as he has served in almost all the wars and that it is he to whom we owe the death of Osama Bin Laden) hunt down those responsible for the death of Mary in Mexico.

The 100% made in house

From the casting to the filming location, passing through the material, the film in its entirety is an ode to the inventiveness. It is thus that we find on the screen, the friends, the girlfriend or the father of the Pio Marmaï, obviously not actors, committed to the replica through a dubbing with onion, where the voices surjouées sometimes not lock on the movement of the lips. The short film, shot entirely on the iPhone during the containment, can also boast of a budget more than reasonable. According to Pio Marmaï, a guest on the plateau of Daily life, last June 11 to discuss the project azimuté, the team would have paid a total of a hundred “dollars” (as the story happens in the united states, remember) to make the “Ultimate Revenge 2”.

The cream of the system

Necessarily, this is far from the film studios in hollywood. But that is not a problem, Pio Marmaï and his team were able to exploit the means of the board. Therefore, as the blood, you will be able to find the classic tomato sauce – a bit thick what is more, in order to reduce any trace of realism to nil.

Places, and billboards are symbolized by a single sheet of A4 paper, roughly pasted on a wall plastered. In the hospital room (an inevitable step in this type of film), the infusion appears to be the result of a freezing bag suspended from a hanger, and you know that the hero came to the land of mexico thanks to the presence of a cactus inflatable.

The you must, himself, incarnatein sum.

The short film of 19 minutes, available on Youtube, is already meeting a raving success with the viewers, some foreseeing even an Oscar very soon. It must be said that Pio Marmaï teasait the movie is already in the network from the month of April, and the wait became unbearable for some. Obviously, the fans were not disappointed. Soon a “Last Revenge 3” ?

Don’t miss our page on Facebook!

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED













