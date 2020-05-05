the film of Chris Hemsworth breaks records on Netflix

Tyler Rake (Extraction in VO), this is the last very big bet in recent weeks, Netflix. Chris Hemsworth, the star of the Avengers in the role the brothers Russo (Avengers : Endgame) the production and Sam Hargrave, a former stunt man at the Marvel production. A film about which you have already given a notice for the least mitigated, while recognising that it is a good entertainment. On the side of the subscribers to Netflix, the home would have been enthusiastic in view of the figures.

Tyler Rake on the roads of world records ?

In fact, according to the announcements that have been made by Netflix, Tyler Rake (Extraction) would have indeed won the palme of the original film the most-viewed on the platform. He exceeded in this part of the movie 6 Underground with Ryan Reynolds, who owned the record until now. If it is not possible that the rejoicing of this change at the top of the podium, the fact that 90 million households have seen the film is, to say the least impressive. Difficult not to see in part the effect of the confinement. Stuck at home, we became, without doubt, over the day a little less demanding on what you look…

Tyler Rake is kicking ass. 👊💪💥💥💪👊 MINING is well on its way to becoming the biggest-ever film premiere on Netflix — with a projected 90 million households getting in on the action in the first 4 weeks. Thanks to everyone who watched so far! pic.twitter.com/WqZWrW2gBV — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) May 2, 2020

Chris Hemsworth has also thanked the fans for this brand of confidence that it has been given.

Hey what’s new guys ? I hope you’re doing well. I just want to say a huge thank you to all those who watched Tyler Rake. You have made the film no. 1 on the planet at this time.

It should also be noted that these figures are to be taken with a grain of salt. After all, at the end of two minutes, a film is now regarded as having been viewed. This success should in all cases open the door to a suite, which has already been discussed openly by several actors of the folder.