the film of Christopher Nolan is full of new images

The production of “Tenet” comes to share many new images of the upcoming film by Christopher Nolan. Stunning photographs that reveal particular John David Washington, and Robert Pattinson.
Christopher Nolan, the director of the trilogy The Dark Knight, returns with his new film. Three years after Dunkirk, it is back behind the camera with Tenet, a film of anticipation, as he has the secret. Worn by John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine or even Kenneth Branagh, the film’s release has been pushed back to July 22, next.
Full of unpublished images
All-new photographs of the highly anticipated Tenet show John David Washington, and Robert Pattinson in action. For the moment, the details of the film are very secret. Even the actor Michael Caine has no idea what is the film about. Thanks to the first trailers we can, however, eventually find a plot of time travel.
The character of John David Washington is an agent of information and monitoring sent on a mission to prevent the Third world War to begin with. He seems to be back in time to intervene before the outbreak of this new conflict. Robert Pattinson seems to be for the moment an ally of the hero. But their relationship is yet to be determined.
Tenet seems to be a film in line with Inception. Christopher Nolan says in any case, it is the most ambitious film of his entire career. In the light of his impressive filmography this promise announces the very heavy. The film director has, in any case, the desire to surprise his audience and his fans through this film held very secret. It is hoped in any case a great movie, once again very complex, which will leave some viewers on the tile, as Inception in his time. Response to the 22 July of next year (if all goes well).
