The film of the Capuchins : Program from 15 to 21 July

Wednesday 15/07 16: 00 : “We, the dogs” Animated film by Oh Sung-yoon, Lee Choon-Baek (South Korea, 2020), starting from 6 years old duration : 1h42.

Thursday 16/07 21: 00 : “Monkeys “ The Drama of Alejandro Landes (Colombia, Argentina, the netherlands, 2020) VOST with Julianne Nicholson, Moises Arias, Sophia Buenaventura, the length 1h43. No one under 12 years of age.

Friday 17/07 21: 00 : “Fragrances” Comedy Grégory Magne (France 2020) with Emmanuelle Devos, Grégory Montel, Gustave Kervern. Duration of 1: 40.

Saturday 18/07 21: 00 and Tuesday 21/07 21: 00 : “The good wife” The comedy of Martin Provost (France, Belgium 2020 ), with Juliette Binoche, Yolande Moreau, Noémie Lvovsky, durée1h49.

Sunday 19/07 17: 00 : “Jojo Rabbit” The Drama of Taika Waititi (U. s. 2020) with the Novel Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Scarlett Johansson, the duration 1h48.

The film of The Capuchins : full price : 7 € ; reduced fee : 5€ (under 26 years of age, students, beneficiaries of the RSA, unemployed) ; Members: 15€ per year(map available in the cinema, which gives access to the reduction in the price+in the first place free). Answering machine 05 61 90 36 73